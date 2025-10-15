Mike Pruitt Out Of Jail

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Johnson County Coroner Mike Pruitt was released from jail on Wednesday after posting a $3,000 cash bond.

In a Tuesday bond hearing, Pruitt pleaded not guilty to seven misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and seven misdemeanor counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor. He’s accused of harassing and stalking a teenage girl and providing alcohol to more than one minor. The judge also issued a requirement that two no-contact orders be in place and served before he could bond out.

Pruitt turned himself in at the Johnson County Jail just before noon on Tuesday. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says he was booked in with no bond and later transferred to the Brown County Jail “for safety and security” and to “ensure complete transparency.”

The judge set Pruitt’s bond at $3,000 bond in Johnson County, so he had to be transferred back to the Johnson County Jail from Brown County.

A pretrial hearing is set for December 9.

Earlier this month, five deputy coroners resigned from the Johnson County Coroner’s Office when they found out about the accusations against Pruitt.