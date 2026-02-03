Three People Injured In Early Morning Shooting In South Bend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Three men were injured in two early-morning shootings Monday.

Around 1:20 a.m., several people entered a home on Patricia Street, near West 30th Street and Georgetown Road, and shot an adult male.

He was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

About 30 minutes later, two men were shot at a home on Dunk Drive, near West 36th Street and North Allison Avenue, after someone fired from the street into the house.

Both were taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police say the incidents don’t appear connected.