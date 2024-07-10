July 10, 2024
Three Rivers Festival returns Friday

by Derek Decker0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The stage is set for Three Rivers Festival to return Friday.

Many of the classic traditions are back, but festival director Keri Roby says there will be a few minor changes.

Junk Food Alley is moving to Fourth Street into Headwaters Park with seating for nearly 600 people. Meanwhile, the Midway will be over the bridge at Lawton Park and Children’s Fest and International Village will both be at Purdue Fort Wayne.

For a full schedule of events and festival info, click here.

