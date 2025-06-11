Throwing Away Meth, Getting Caught

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — An Angola man was arrested on Tuesday after police say they spotted him throwing meth away during a chase.

Just after 6:30 pm on June 10, State Police say they tried to stop 60-year-old Alan Jones of Angola who was on a Harley Davidson motorcycle for speeding on a county road in Steuben County. They say he refused to stop, which caused a chase and he went behind a structure on a property before getting off the motorcycle.

The trooper that was chasing Jones says he saw Jones throw away an object from the scene, which the trooper says was later recovered and determined to be methamphetamine.

Jones is also accused of resisting arrest before being taken into custody. He was cleared by medical professionals at the scene.

Jones is facing the following charges:

-Controlled Substance – Dealing Methamphetamine a Level 2 Felony

-Controlled Substance – Possess Methamphetamine a Level 3 Felony

-Resisting Law Enforcement Using Vehicle a Level 6 Felony

-Obstruction of Justice a Level 6 Felony

-Resisting Law Enforcement a Class A Misdemeanor

-Intimidation a Class A Misdemeanor