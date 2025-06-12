Vera Bradley CEO Stepping Down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A national search is underway for a replacement for a new CEO after Vera Bradley announced that Jacqueline Ardrey is stepping down.

Ardrey started as CEO in 2022 and will stay through July to assist in the transition. According to the Journal Gazette, Ian Bickley will step into a newly created executive chairman role starting July 7.

The leadership shake-up comes as the Fort Wayne-based brand posted a $33.5 million quarterly loss and attempts to turn things around, including the addition of a new CFO and the launch of a Strategy and Transformation Committee.