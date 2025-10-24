TinCaps and Indiana Pork Team Up to Deliver 6,000 Meals to Community Harvest Food Bank

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne TinCaps and Indiana Pork are stepping up to the plate to fight hunger, donating about 6,000 meals of ground pork to Community Harvest Food Bank.

According to WPTA 21 Alive, the donation comes after nearly 6,000 tenderloin sandwiches were sold at Parkview Field during the “Hoosier State Tenderloins Series” throughout the 2025 season.

“Our need is going up all the time,” said Community Harvest Food Bank Engagement Manager Adam Roby. “So, to get something of this magnitude and this volume is super impactful for us.”

The TinCaps say community impact is part of their mission both on and off the field.

“We really try to make Fort Wayne a better place to work, live, and play,” said Morgan Olson, the team’s Assistant Director of Marketing and Promotions. “That also means giving back to those who are less fortunate.”

Indiana Pork Board Member Mark Johnson added that providing healthy protein options to families in need is a key goal for farmers. “As pork producers, we feel like it is important to give a nutritious source of protein to our community,” he said.

Indiana ranks fifth in the nation for pork production, with nearly 3,000 Hoosier pig farmers contributing to the state’s agriculture industry.