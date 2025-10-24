October 24, 2025
Grassley Bombshell Cranks Up Heat on Biden era DOJ

by Brian Ford0
Courtesy U-S Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) — Senator Chuck Grassley released a Justice Department memo he says proves top Biden administration officials personally approved an FBI investigation targeting Trump campaign associates.

The April 2022 memo — signed by then-Attorney General Merrick Garland, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and FBI Director Christopher Wray — authorized a “Sensitive Investigative Matter” known as Arctic Frost. The probe examined whether Trump-linked figures tried to obstruct Congress’ certification of the 2020 election.

Grassley, an Iowa Republican, posted the four-page document on X, saying it showed the DOJ “unleashed unchecked government power at the highest levels.”

The memo outlined that the FBI sought approval to open a full investigation into the submission of “fraudulent certificates of electors” in several battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin.

The authorization came more than a year after the January 6 Capitol riot and months before Special Counsel Jack Smith’s appointment.

Grassley vowed continued oversight into what he described as politically motivated actions by the Justice Department.

