Tornado Touches Down In Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A landspout tornado that touched down Tuesday evening in Randolph County will count as the 47th tornado to touch down in Indiana this year, despite doing no damage.

The small tornado touched down near Winchester, and was rated an EFU, or unknown, by the National Weather Service, because it did not damage. The ratings on the Enhanced Fujita Scale are based on damage.

Several people reported the small twister to the Weather Service, which issued a special weather statement, reports WISH-TV.

“Landspouts are surface-based circulations that extend into the clouds with nonsevere storms typically,” said Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Ryan Morse.

They typically do not cause much damage, even though they are tornadoes, technically.