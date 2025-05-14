“VIKING RADIO” CELEBRATES 75 YEARS

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) — When he started a high school radio station at Huntington High School

in 1950, McCabe “Pop” Day was looking to take advantage of a medium to bring educational

programming and coverage of school events to listeners throughout Huntington County.

More than seven decades later, students at Huntington North High School are still bringing

news, music, podcasts, and live coverage of Viking athletics to the community.

“Viking Radio” 91.9 FM WVSH will celebrate 75 years on the air with an open house at

Huntington North High School from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, May 17.

“This is a milestone that few radio stations, let alone a high school station, get to celebrate,”

says Nick Altman, HNHS radio/TV teacher and WVSH station manager. “The broadcasting

landscape has changed, but the lessons and experiences for students still exist.”

Day started the program with a 10-watt transmitter, and students provided live programming for

one hour a day. When WVSH moved to Huntington North High School in 1969, consolidation

allowed the station to increase its wattage and cover Huntington County with an over-the-air

signal. Today, “Viking Radio” is on the air 24 hours a day, and along with its FM signal, it

streams programming online and can be heard worldwide.

Alumni of the HNHS broadcasting program can be found behind the microphone, on camera,

and in engineering and technical operations in radio and television stations nationwide, from

local stations to cable networks such as ESPN.

Throughout the station’s 75-year history, there have been six station managers. Of those, Bill

Walker is the longest-tenured, serving the role from the fall of 1974 to the spring of 2007. A

portion of Saturday’s open house will include a recorded and live-streamed interview with

Walker hosted by Altman.

“Whether students pursued careers in broadcasting or not, they likely remember their

experience on WVSH,” Altman says. “It’s always a teacher that makes those experiences

possible, and for more than three decades, Mr. Walker was that teacher. Through an open

discussion, I’m hoping he’ll share some memories from a different perspective, from the other

side of the teacher’s desk.”

Open house attendees are asked to enter Huntington North High School through Door 6 on the

west side of the building, near the tennis courts. Light snacks and refreshments will be

available.