May 14, 2025
National News

Potential Constitutional Amendment To Limit Terms Of US Congress

by David Scheie0
the dome of the u s capitol building

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joined Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman of Lima as well as State Representative Heidi Workman in support of Ohio Joint Resolution 3 which would call for a Constitutional Amendment establishing Congressional Term Limits – something DeSantis has been openly calling for.

Workman said the proposal has strong bi-partisan support because voters are tired of Washington Politicians spending decades in DC, disconnected from the voters they’re supposed to serve.

