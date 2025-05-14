Potential Constitutional Amendment To Limit Terms Of US Congress

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joined Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman of Lima as well as State Representative Heidi Workman in support of Ohio Joint Resolution 3 which would call for a Constitutional Amendment establishing Congressional Term Limits – something DeSantis has been openly calling for.

Workman said the proposal has strong bi-partisan support because voters are tired of Washington Politicians spending decades in DC, disconnected from the voters they’re supposed to serve.