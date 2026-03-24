Toyota invests $1 billion in Indiana and Kentucky plants

PRINCETON, Ind. (WOWO)— Toyota is investing one billion dollars into its manufacturing operations in Indiana and Kentucky as the company works to expand production and prepare for future electric vehicle models.

Part of that funding will go directly to southwest Indiana. Two hundred million dollars is being directed to Toyota’s facility in Gibson County, where production will increase for the Grand Highlander sport utility vehicle.

The expansion will take place at the plant’s East Plant, which currently produces the Grand Highlander and the Toyota Sienna minivan. The nearby West Plant will continue manufacturing the Lexus TX crossover SUV, according to Toyota Motor Corporation.

Company leaders say the investment is designed to keep up with strong demand for larger SUVs while improving production capacity.

The remaining eight hundred million dollars will go to Toyota’s manufacturing complex in Georgetown, Kentucky. That funding will help prepare the facility for the production of another electric vehicle model as the automaker continues expanding its electrified lineup.

The investment also coincides with a milestone for the company in Indiana. Toyota is marking 30 years of operations at its Gibson County facility this year, according to Toyota Motor Corporation.

The Princeton plant has been a key part of the company’s U.S. manufacturing network for decades and continues to produce some of Toyota’s most popular vehicles.