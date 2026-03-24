Drivers in Indiana Seeing Rapid Rise in Fuel Costs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Drivers across northeast Indiana are seeing a sharp rise in fuel prices as the national average approaches four dollars per gallon.

Several stations in the Fort Wayne area have already crossed that threshold. One station along Illinois Road was listed at four dollars and 19 cents per gallon Monday, while other nearby stations remained slightly below four dollars.

Prices are also climbing in surrounding communities. At least one gas station in Huntington posted a price of four dollars and 12 cents per gallon.

The increases are part of a broader national trend. The average price for regular gasoline across the United States has risen by about 25 cents over the past week and is now just under four dollars per gallon, according to AAA. That figure is nearly one dollar higher than the national average recorded just a month ago.

Diesel prices are also rising, with the national average now topping five dollars per gallon.

Energy analysts say global events are also contributing to the price increases. Ongoing conflict involving Iran has disrupted oil supplies and pushed energy prices higher worldwide, according to AAA.

Higher crude oil costs often translate quickly into higher prices at the pump, especially during periods of increased demand and international instability.

As prices continue to fluctuate, experts say drivers may see additional changes in the coming weeks depending on global oil markets and regional supply conditions.