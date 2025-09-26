September 26, 2025
TRAA Ending Medical Dispatch

by David Scheie0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Three Rivers Ambulance Authority has given Allen County a 30-day notice to end its Emergency Medical Dispatch service.

The board approved the decision Thursday, following a funding dispute that began earlier this year when county commissioners withdrew from their interlocal agreement.

While ambulances will still respond to 911 calls, Allen County residents may lose access to trained dispatchers who provide critical, life-saving instructions over the phone.

Officials warn this change could impact emergency response quality as the county explores next steps.

