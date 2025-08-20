Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest For Marijuana And Stolen Guns

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — On Tuesday, August 19, 2025 an Indiana State Police Trooper and Probationary Trooper from the Fort Wayne Post stopped a car for speeding on I-69 near Fremont, IN.

The Troopers stopped a silver Dodge Challenger just before 8:00pm and during their interaction smelled the odor of marijuana.

A probable cause search of the vehicle recovered several packages of suspected marijuana, a handgun and a rifle. Both guns had been reported stolen.

The driver and two passengers were arrested on the following:

Damarcus Rogers (41) of Fort Wayne,

– Theft of Firearm – Level 5 Felony

– Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – Endangerment – Class A Misdemeanor

– Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

Kamari Rogers (37) of Fort Wayne,

-Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

Daymond Rogers (44) of Fort Wayne,

-Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

The Indiana State Police would like to remind Indiana residents that it is illegal to possess marijuana in Indiana, but more importantly it is illegal in every state to drive intoxicated and possess stolen firearms. Our Troopers will continue their efforts to take intoxicated drivers and illegal firearms off Indiana roadways.

The Indiana State Police Troopers were assisted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.