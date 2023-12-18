Travel Conditions Could See Impact By Early Winter Weather Dose Monday and Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A dose of winter weather may impact your Monday across Northeast Indiana. The National Weather Service reports that a quick moving weather system coming from the northwest, along with strong northwesterly winds coming off the lake, will create some snow showers on Monday, some of which will be heavy at times, particularly closer to the Northern and Northwestern portions of Indiana.

Some areas could pick up a couple of inches of snow by Tuesday morning with many more places only seeing only a few tenths of an inch of snow, particularly those closer to Fort Wayne. The system moving through could potentially cause reduced visibility at times thanks to the blowing snow and some slick spots on the roads tonight and into Tuesday morning. as travel conditions will be a bit tougher in Kosciusko County and more to the North as those are the communities most likely to see heavier snow.

Stay tuned to WOWO as we will keep you updated with the latest regarding winter weather and travel conditions.