Congresswoman Spartz Discusses Ukraine and Southern Border Security

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Lawmakers are still at odds with each other over border security as the president continues to ask them for an aid package for Ukraine and Israel.

Republicans are adamant that any aid package must include a serious overhaul of policy at the southern border. President Biden has indicated that he’s willing to make some concessions on the issue if it means getting an aid package done.

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN-5th), who is a native of Ukraine, told CNN over the weekend that figuring out all sides of the issue is a delicate process.

“What we are sending to Ukraine also has to have a strategy,” she said. “I’ve been someone who is very critical of the president for slow working the aid. Now we are in a very difficult situation, but Ukraine has to hold the ground and win the war.”

But, she is also urging her fellow Republicans to “hold the ground” on border security as part of any aid package given to Ukraine.

One thing Spartz says Republicans want is a reworking of how the parole authority is used in allowing immigrants to stay in the U.S. The parole authority is the discretionary authority given to Homeland Security to allow non-citizens to enter and remain in the U.S. temporarily.

“That is where the sticking point is,” Spartz said. “We’re not trying to eliminate parole authority, but we want to tighten it. It was never meant to be used on a group basis, that you could throw it at hundreds of thousands of people at a time.”

She added it needs to be used on an individual basis.

Spartz said if President Biden is able to work with that they could get “much closer” to a deal to get border security concessions from him in exchange for aid for Ukraine. Many experts have said that Ukraine will not be able to win the war without military help from the U.S.