FORT WAYNE, Ind. – As his attorney’s prepare for an insanity defense, Terry Sands’ trial won’t start until at least February of 2025. In March of last year, police say Sands was involved in a police chase, driving recklessly in bad weather, and hit and killed Master Trooper James Bailey, who was laying out stop sticks on I-69 near Auburn.

Sands’ attorneys are getting doctors to determine their client’s IQ and mental state, setting the groundwork for an insanity defense.