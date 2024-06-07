Non-stop service to Detroit returns to FWA

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Non-stop service to Detroit on Delta Air Lines returned to Fort Wayne International Airport Friday. Delta’s first inbound flight from Detroit will arrive at FWA this evening at 9:50 p.m.

The first non-stop outbound flight will depart FWA Saturday at 8:30 a.m. To celebrate the return of non-stop DTW service, airport staff is planning a gate sendoff to coincide with the first departing flight. Passengers on the first FWA to DTW flight will enjoy this special celebration featuring balloons, custom Detroit-themed treats, airport swag, a coffee bar, and more!

“We are thrilled to finally welcome non-stop service to Detroit back to the Fort Wayne, and Northeast Indiana, community,” said Scott Hinderman, Executive Director of Airports. “Airport staff has worked diligently with community members, as well as Delta Air Lines, to bring this crucial airline service back. We appreciate Delta’s continued partnership and commitment to FWA and look forward to connecting Fort Wayne to the world via Detroit.”

Non-stop service to DTW on Delta returns to FWA after leaving the market in October 2022 due to the airline pilot shortage.

“Restoring non-stop service from Fort Wayne to Detroit is a major win for our community,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker. “Fort Wayne International Airport continues to provide excellent services to help meet the needs of residents and visitors. Being able to connect with Detroit in this manner will have a positive and lasting impact to position us for current and future economic development opportunities and as an important amenity for business and leisure travel for individuals and families.”

The return of Detroit service brings FWA’s non-stop destinations to a total of 13 on four airlines with non-stop service to Chicago O’Hare, Charlotte, Dallas Fort-Worth (American Airlines); Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis (Delta Air Lines); Chicago O’Hare (United Airlines); Fort Myers/Punta Gorda, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Orlando/Sanford, Phoenix/Mesa, Tampa Bay/St. Petersburg, Sarasota (Allegiant Air).

Non-stop service to Detroit will operate once daily on the 76-seat CRJ-900. Flights are tentatively scheduled to operate 7-days a week with an 8:30 a.m. FWA-DTW departure, and a 9:50 p.m. DTW-FWA arrival.