Trine launches esports arena

ANGOLA, Ind. – Trine University unveiled its new esports arena on Thursday.

Trine completed the facility in partnership with Easterseals Northern Indiana in Angola as that organization has become a national leader with its esports program.

The $2.1 million project has transformed an auditorium classroom into a facility featuring 60 state-of-the-art gaming computers. The university says cutting-edge technology will cater to a diverse range of gaming preferences and skill levels.

The arena also will include a spacious spectator area, a dynamic competitive battle stage and a fully equipped broadcast booth for live streaming and commentary.

Trine has offered esports since 2017.