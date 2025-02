ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO) — Officials say that more than 13-thousand students have enrolled across all locations and online – a 5 percent increase over last year.

Significant enrollment increases were seen through the Brooks College of Health Professions, that’s based in a new 42.5 million dollar 110-thousand square foot building near Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Just over 99 percent of 2024 Trine Graduates met their desired career outcome within 6 months of graduation.