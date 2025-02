FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Two felons will spend years in prison after sentencing in US District Court in Fort Wayne.

37-year-old Jonathan Eason was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony weapons charge after battering and threatening a person in 2022.

Then 42-year-old Hamed Martin was handed a 7-year prison sentence followed by 4 years of probation for distribution of meth and possession of a firearm.