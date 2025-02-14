Major Redevelopment Project For North River Site Announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Mayor Sharon Tucker and the City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division today announced a significant redevelopment plan for the North River property.

The 29-acre site is bounded by Clinton, Harrison, and Fourth streets and serves as an important gateway into downtown Fort Wayne. The site was previously used as a rail yard and scrap yard, dating back to 1902. The land has not been actively used since 2006.

Phase one calls for the construction of the North River Fieldhouse, which would establish Fort Wayne as a key youth and adaptive sports tourism destination. Spanning 160,000 square feet, the facility would be designed to accommodate various sports and activities, including basketball, soccer, volleyball, wrestling, cheerleading, pickleball, baseball, flag football, and more. The estimated investment for the Fieldhouse is anticipated to range between $50 million and $60 million.

“The North River Fieldhouse has the potential to be a monumental boost for Fort Wayne,” said Mayor Tucker. “The redevelopment of the full 29-acre site will serve as a new destination for visitors and residents and become one of the anchors of our vibrant riverfront district. This project will be a source of community pride and hub of activity for generations to come.”

The North River Fieldhouse is expected to host at least 27 weekend tournaments annually, benefiting the local economy by driving customers to the many businesses in the vicinity of the project. Its strategic location, within a 2.5-hour drive of 10 million people, positions Fort Wayne as a point of destination. When not hosting a major tournament at the site, local athletes, schools, club teams and residents would also have access to the facility for programming, league competitions, training, and more. The venue would also be able to host numerous community events, enhancing the city’s cultural landscape.

The complex would provide a state-of-the-art sports environment for youth, offering year-round access for practices and leagues. As Fort Wayne currently lacks a comparable facility, the Fieldhouse would help the city compete with regional centers such as Indianapolis and Grand Rapids.

The complex is estimated to generate approximately $36 million in economic activity annually, supporting nearly 900 jobs and contributing approximately $12.9 million in labor income each year. It is expected to create demand for 54,000 hotel nights annually and generate an estimated $733,000 in tax revenue annually.

The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission would oversee and manage the redevelopment project. While no specific approvals are being requested at this time, future City Council approvals may be necessary for supporting infrastructure, such as water, sewer, parking garage, public space and street improvements. A detailed cost estimate for infrastructure will be completed over the next 12 months as the redevelopment plan is finalized. Additional funding sources will also be sought.

In partnership with a North River Redevelopment Advisory Committee, the City of Fort Wayne this morning issued a Request for Qualifications for a master developer interested in constructing housing, a hotel, restaurant, and retail spaces around the Fieldhouse in future phases. Mayor Tucker’s Administration will request support from the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board of Managers (CIB) to fund the first phase of the redevelopment project, with construction anticipated to begin in 2026 following the selection of a developer and receiving the necessary approvals from governing bodies.

Please visit http://engage.cityoffortwayne.org/north-river-rfq for more information.