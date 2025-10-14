October 14, 2025
Tropical Storm Lorenzo Churns Over Open Water in the Atlantic Ocean

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Lorenzo is continuing to churn in the central tropical Atlantic Ocean but still is not threatening land, forecasters said.

Early Tuesday, the storm was located about 1,330 miles (2,145 kilometers) west of the Cape Verde Islands and had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said. It was moving northwest at 15 mph (24 kph).

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

The storm, described as “poorly organized,” has tropical storm force winds extending outward up to 175 miles (280 kilometers) from the center. It is expected to turn northward and then toward the northeast over the next couple of days, but is not expected to threaten land.

