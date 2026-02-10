February 10, 2026
Truck Sinks Through Ice at Chain-O-Lakes

by Brian Ford0
NOBLE COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) A vehicle sank through ice at Chain-O-Lakes in St. Joseph County early Saturday morning, prompting a police response.

Officers were called around 2:45 a.m. to the 26000 block of Southport Drive after the truck drove onto the frozen lake and began sinking. Two people were reportedly seen walking away from the vehicle before police arrived.

St. Joseph County officers donned dive gear, entered the icy water, and located the submerged truck. Police confirmed that no one remained inside, according to reporting from WNDU.

Following the incident, a 52-year-old man was located and arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness. The case has been forwarded to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office for potential formal charges.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

