February 10, 2026
Uncategorized

Two Injured in Elkhart Drive-By Shooting

by Brian Ford0
A close up of a gun on a table

ELKHART, IND. (WOWO) Two men were injured Sunday evening in a drive-by shooting in Elkhart.

Police say officers were called around 5:20 p.m. to the 500 block of East Jackson Boulevard after reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they learned that two men had already gone to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. Police say the suspect or suspects were inside a vehicle and fired at the victims’ vehicle, possibly near the intersection of East Lexington Avenue and Junior Achievement Boulevard, according to reporting from WNDU.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department or Michiana Crime Stoppers.

Related posts

Body found in Maumee River Thursday afternoon

Heather Starr

Indiana Attorney General files opioid related lawsuits

Brian Ford

Fire department: Helicopter crash reported in Manhattan

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.