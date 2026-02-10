Two Injured in Elkhart Drive-By Shooting

ELKHART, IND. (WOWO) Two men were injured Sunday evening in a drive-by shooting in Elkhart.

Police say officers were called around 5:20 p.m. to the 500 block of East Jackson Boulevard after reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they learned that two men had already gone to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. Police say the suspect or suspects were inside a vehicle and fired at the victims’ vehicle, possibly near the intersection of East Lexington Avenue and Junior Achievement Boulevard, according to reporting from WNDU.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department or Michiana Crime Stoppers.