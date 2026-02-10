DeWine Warns Property Tax Elimination Could Raise Ohio Sales Tax to 20%

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is cautioning that a proposed constitutional amendment to eliminate property taxes could come at a steep cost. According to DeWine, funding for schools, police, and fire departments would be jeopardized, and the state would need to replace lost revenue. He says that could require raising the state sales tax to as high as 20 percent.

Supporters of the amendment are continuing to collect signatures to place the measure on the November 3rd ballot, but DeWine warns voters about the potential financial impact of such a change.