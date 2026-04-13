April 13, 2026
Fox National

Trump Declines To Apologize To Pope Leo, Says Pontiff Is ‘Wrong’ On Iran

by Fox News0
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route from Miami to Joint Base Andrews, Md., Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

(FOX NEWS) — President Donald Trump refused to apologize to Pope Leo XIV on Monday and doubled down on his criticism of the Pontiff.

The comments came after Trump was asked about a statement by Bishop Robert Barron saying the president owed the pope an apology for calling his politics “terrible.”

“No, I don’t [apologize], because Pope Leo said things that are wrong,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “He was very much against what I’m doing with with regard to Iran. And you can not have a nuclear Iran. Pope Leo would not be happy with the end result. You have hundreds of millions of people dead and it’s not going to happen. So I can’t, I think he’s very weak on crime and other things.”

“So I’m not I mean, he, he went public. I’m just responding to Pope Leo, and, you know, his brother is a big MAGA person, and he’s a great guy. Louis. And I said, I like Louis better than I like the Pope,” he added.

Related posts

US Marshals recover 25 missing children in Ohio

Fox News

GUILTY!

WOWO News

No Tax Medicaid Reforms

Network Indiana

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.