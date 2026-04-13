April 13, 2026
Indiana News

Officer Strikes Unconscious Person In Road While Responding To Call In Berne

by David Scheie0

BERNE, Ind. (WOWO) — An officer with the Berne Police Department was involved in a crash Saturday night after striking an unconscious individual lying in the roadway.

The incident happened just after 10:45 p.m. on April 11th on Hendricks Street near Wind Ridge Trail in Berne. Police say the officer was responding to a report of a suspicious person when the collision occurred.

Preliminary information indicates the individual, who was wearing dark clothing, was lying partially in the road at the time and was already unconscious.

Authorities say the officer immediately requested medical assistance and began providing aid until additional emergency responders arrived.

The investigation remains ongoing, and officials say it is still in its early stages. The names of the injured individual and the officer involved have not been released.

More information is expected as the investigation continues.

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