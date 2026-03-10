March 10, 2026
AP

Trump Has A Call With Putin To Discuss The War In Iran And Other Issues, Kremlin Says

by AP News0

(AP) — Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov described the conversation as “frank and businesslike” and said it lasted about one hour.

He said the Russian president “voiced a few ideas aimed at a quick political and diplomatic settlement” of the conflict following his conversations with Gulf leaders and Iran’s president.

Trump offered his assessment of the developing situation, Ushakov said, “in the context of the ongoing U.S.-Israeli operation.” The two leaders had a “specific and useful” exchange of views, and they touched on Venezuela “in the context of the situation in the global oil market,” he said.

Related posts

Indiana deaths jumped by 18% during 2020 amid pandemic

AP News

Former Fort Wayne resident is 1st suspect to plead guilty in Capitol riot

AP News

Indiana lawmakers amend environment bills as deadlines near

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.