Trump Says He Thinks Oil Companies Should Use The Strait Of Hormuz Amid Iran War

AP News
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) — “I think they should,” the president told reporters when asked if he’d spoken to oil companies, as he left the White House for a trip to Ohio and Kentucky.

He added of Iran, “We took out just about all of their mines” and that U.S. forces had also destroyed “just about all of their mine ships in one night.”

The waterway off Iran’s coast is vital for oil and gas but has been effectively closed amid the war.

Iranian forces can target ships using the strait with missiles, drones and mines — and U.S. attempts to limit Iran’s mine-laying capabilities is among Washington’s efforts to try and make the waterway safer to use.

