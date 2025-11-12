Trump Wraps Up Veterans Day Speech

(AP) — The president told veterans: “We love you. We salute you. And we will never forget what you’ve done to keep America safe, sovereign and free.”

The president acknowledged a long list of administration officials present at the ceremony, including House Speaker Mike Johnson.

He saluted Johnson for the “big victory” of the government being on the verge of reopening after a lengthy shutdown.

Trump said he’d like to personally acknowledge more people attending, but that low temperatures made him rethink that: “It’s a little cold.”

“They did one thing above all else. They put America first,” Trump said of veterans, adding they were “very, very special people and always in our heart.”