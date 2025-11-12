November 11, 2025
AP

Trump Wraps Up Veterans Day Speech

by AP News0

(AP) — The president told veterans: “We love you. We salute you. And we will never forget what you’ve done to keep America safe, sovereign and free.”

The president acknowledged a long list of administration officials present at the ceremony, including House Speaker Mike Johnson.

He saluted Johnson for the “big victory” of the government being on the verge of reopening after a lengthy shutdown.

Trump said he’d like to personally acknowledge more people attending, but that low temperatures made him rethink that: “It’s a little cold.”

“They did one thing above all else. They put America first,” Trump said of veterans, adding they were “very, very special people and always in our heart.”

Related posts

NTSB: Plane struck power lines before deadly plunge

AP News

Bodies driven to town hall after apparent murder-suicide

AP News

Alaska Serial Killer Who Admitted to Killing Five People Dies in Indiana Prison

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.