Texas Woman Arrested In Indiana For Attempting To Write Fake Checks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) — A woman from Dallas, Texas, was arrested in Evansville, Indiana, for attempting to cash fake checks at local banks as part of a scheme.

The checks were written on accounts belonging to a resort in Florida.

The woman, Alecya Pollard, was caught by an officer at a bank after previously attempting to cash the check at another location.

Pollard admitted to being aware that the checks were fake and was instructed by a friend to cash them in Indiana due to lax verification processes.

She remains in custody in Vanderburgh County Jail.