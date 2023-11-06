Two Are Dead After Friday Crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – On Friday, officers with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department responded to the intersection of Springfield Center Road and Spencerville Road for a personal injury crash.

Upon arrival, officers and medics located two vehicles involved, a pickup truck and a van.

Deputies say their preliminary investigation indicated the van was traveling northbound on Spencerville Road and the pickup truck was heading westbound on Springfield Center Road.

The driver of the pickup truck had a stop sign for westbound traffic. However, the driver of the van did not have a stop sign. Investigators say they believe the truck entered the intersection and struck the van, causing it to overturn.

According to Sgt. Adam Griffith, the driver of the van and a passenger were transported to a local hospital in serious condition but later died as a result of thier injuries.

The driver of the truck, was transported to a local hospital in fair condition.

This incident remains under investigation.