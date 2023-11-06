Deputies Are Looking For Suspect In Early October Robbery

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a robbery that occurred in early October 2023.

The robbery took place at a grocery store on Allen County’s southwest side. Detectives need the public’s help identifying the suspect in this incident.

He’s seen in the photos attached to this email wearing a gray sweat suit. In the third photo, you’ll notice a distinct tattoo on the suspect’s right hand.

Detectives are hoping this will help identify the suspect as well.

If anyone has information they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers (260-436-STOP or use the P3 app) or the Allen County Sheriff’s Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 260-449-7431.