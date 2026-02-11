Two Arrested, Facing Charges In Deadly December Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Two people are facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in December at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and West Paulding Road.

Fort Wayne Police officers responded to the area around 4:35 a.m. on December 21, 2025, on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located a man later identified as Andraias Curry suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics attempted life-saving measures at the scene, but Curry was pronounced dead.

FWPD Homicide Detectives launched an investigation and identified 28-year-old Xzavier Sanders as a suspect in the shooting. Sanders was previously arrested on a separate probation violation and was being held at the Allen County Jail. On Wednesday, he was preliminarily charged with Murder and Attempted Murder in connection to the case.

Detectives also identified Damiah Jackson-Sanders as a suspect. She was arrested without incident in the 600 block of East Jefferson Boulevard. Jackson-Sanders is preliminarily charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Attempted Murder. She is currently being held at the Allen County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.