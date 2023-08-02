Two arrested for theft, affiliated with DeKalb County Central United Schools

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two individuals affiliated with DeKalb County Central United Schools have been arrested.

The Star reported that 33-year-old Trace Dean, the former DeKalb High School agriculture teacher and FFA sponsor, was arrested on theft charges. Dean allegedly stole welding equipment and scrap metal. The materials stolen were owned by the district. It is alleged he used them for his personal monetary gain.

According to court documents, the 33-year-old is charged with official misconduct and three counts of theft, all Level 6 felonies. The offenses are alleged to have taken place between April 4 and June 8, 2022.

The Star also reported that Carolynn Carteaux, the former president of the McKenney-Harrison Elementary School PTO is facing three charges of theft. Court documents show that she is charged with a Level 6 Felony.

It is alleged that Carteaux stole PTO funds which included money to pay for a family’s vacation. The 32-year-old is accused of stealing $1,558 in June 2022; $1,068 in July 2022; and $1,826 in October 2022, according to The Star.