EACS Back-to-School Nights 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Tis the season for Back to School nights and East Allen County Schools released their back to school nights.

The student’s first day is Wednesday, August 9.

BACK TO SCHOOL NIGHTS – 2023-24

Cedarville Elementary School Thursday, August 3 (Kindergarten Only) 4:30 – 6:00 p.m.

New Haven High School Orientation Thursday, August 3 (Gr. 9-12) 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Prince Chapman Academy Monday, August 7 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Heritage Elementary School Monday, August 7 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Heritage Jr./Sr. High School Monday, August 7 3:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Paul Harding Junior High School Monday, August 7 4:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Cedarville Elementary School Monday, August 7 (Grades 1-3) 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

New Haven Intermediate School Monday, August 7 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

New Haven Primary School Monday, August 7 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Woodlan Elementary School Monday, August 7 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Woodlan Jr./Sr. High School Tuesday, August 8 4:00 – 7:30 p.m.

New Haven Junior High School Orientation Tuesday, August 8 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Southwick Elementary School Tuesday, August 8 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

East Allen University Thursday, August 10 4:45 – 7:00 p.m.

New Haven Jr./Sr. High School Wednesday, August 16 3:15 – 7:00 p.m.

(Combined)

Leo Jr./Sr. High School Wednesday, August 16 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

(Combined)

Leo Elementary School Wednesday, August 23 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

East Allen Career Center & Alternative School Thursday, August 24 3:30 – 7:00 p.m.