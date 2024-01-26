Two crashes back up traffic on I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana State Police officials say crews are investigation a pair of crashes on northbound I-69 near Illinois Road.

The crashes happened near mile marker 308.

One of the incidents involved two school buses on their way to the circus in Fort Wayne, while the other included a deputy who was escorting the buses from Grant County to the circus. That squad car collided with a passenger vehicle.

One student on the first crash had very minor injuries.

Northbound traffic is backed up for several miles at this time. Officials advise to avoid the area.