Carbaugh: Bill supports local veterans museum’s efforts to offer burial

STATEHOUSE – State Rep. Martin Carbaugh (R-Fort Wayne) authored legislation to support Fort Wayne’s Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum’s efforts to offer a new burial option to veterans.

The VNMSM is a 40-acre site featuring memorials, monuments and a museum, and serves as a place of remembrance for service members from past war conflicts. Looking to expand their memorial tributes, the shrine and museum’s board wants to install a columbarium, an aboveground structure designed to store many cremation urns and personal mementos in individual niches. According to the board, a columbarium was gifted to the nonprofit, but their efforts hit an unexpected financial roadblock. Carbaugh said that’s because state law required them to deposit $100,000 into a cemetery perpetual fund, which ensures remains will be protected and maintained.

“The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum is a hidden gem in House District 81 and now they’re looking to provide an eternal resting place for veterans among their fellow servicemen and women,” Carbaugh said. “When board members reached out for help, I knew we had to find a reasonable solution. That’s why I authored legislation to allow them to move forward on this meaningful addition while also making sure dedicated funds are set aside for future maintenance.”

Carbaugh said House Bill 1370 is narrowly tailored to exempt the Fort Wayne nonprofit from paying the state fee. He said the shrine and museum will place funds from columbarium niche sales into a trust fund designed to perpetually maintain and care for the structure and property. The donated columbarium is a three-piece structure that has 157 niches that would be sold to veterans only.

The VNMSM’s 6,000-square-foot museum houses over 2,000 artifacts from all American wars involving the United States beginning with the American Revolution. Recent projects on the grounds include the Korean War Memorial, that honors all Korean veterans and features 7-foot-tall statues of 12 men on patrol. Visitors can also check out a Vietnam Memorial Wall, which is an 80% replica to the original Vietnam Wall in Washington, D.C. The various collections on the grounds draw visitors from all over the country to recognize and remember fallen heroes.

House Bill 1370 passed unanimously out of House Ways and Means Committee and will now go to the full House for further consideration.