January 30, 2024
Local News

Two dead after Monday evening shooting

by Heather Starr0
(Source: https://goo.gl/tnLg5z License: https://goo.gl/D8TZ34)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –  A shooting Monday evening has left one adult and one minor dead.

It started just before 8 P.M. when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to Romy Avenue after received multiple calls reporting gunshots. Upon arrival, they found two individuals inside a vehicle, both suffering from apparent gunshots. Despite the efforts of paramedics, the man and young female were pronounced dead at the scene.

As of now, the circumstances leading to the shooting remain unclear. No suspects have been identified. Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death, as well as release the identities of the victims.

The Fort Wayne Police Department, along with the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office are handling the investigation.

Related posts

Mayor Tom Henry, FWPD and FWPD recap 2018, announce 2019 plans

Brooklyne Beatty

Fort Wayne man gets 170 years for Prada purse-linked murders

AP News

City of Fort Wayne seeking input on Oxford Street redesign

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.