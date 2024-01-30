Two dead after Monday evening shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A shooting Monday evening has left one adult and one minor dead.

It started just before 8 P.M. when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to Romy Avenue after received multiple calls reporting gunshots. Upon arrival, they found two individuals inside a vehicle, both suffering from apparent gunshots. Despite the efforts of paramedics, the man and young female were pronounced dead at the scene.

As of now, the circumstances leading to the shooting remain unclear. No suspects have been identified. Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death, as well as release the identities of the victims.

The Fort Wayne Police Department, along with the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office are handling the investigation.