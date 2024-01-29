FWPD rescues dogs from icy Reservoir Park pond

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police rescued a pair of dogs from a pond in Reservoir Park Sunday.

Just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday, dispatch received a 911 call from a resident who was concerned the dogs may have fallen through ice on the pond.

The caller reported hearing a dog barking and saw something black in the water at the park.

Officer Trent Hullinger located two black labs that had fallen through the ice in the northeast part of the reservoir.

Both dogs appeared to be unable to get themselves out of the water as their heads and front paws were clinging to the concrete edging surrounding the water.

Hullinger was able to grab each dog and pull them to safety.

The labs were turned over to Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control with hopes of reuniting the dogs with their owner or finding them a new home.