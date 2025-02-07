Two Fort Wayne Charity Organizations Struck By Vandalism

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Over the past two weeks, Humane Fort Wayne and Habitat for Humanity have both suffered the loss of vehicles that are vital to their work at the hands of vandals.

Last Sunday, a van belonging to Humane Fort Wayne and used by their Pet Food Pantry had decals ripped off and the fuel tank punctured, leaving the van unusable.

Officials say they have to buy a new van because repairs to the old one are more costly than it’s worth.

They use the van to distribute almost 275-thousand pounds of pet food per year.

Sometime during the same week, a truck used by Habitat for Humanity for aluminum can collection was vandalized as well – leaving it a total loss.

Humane Fort Wayne has a fundraising match of up to 40-thousand dollars to buy and modify a new vehicle.

Habitat for Humanity is accepting donations for a different truck through their website.