“Peyton Manning” Threatens Woman

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO) — Threatening to kill a pregnant woman and her unborn baby. That’s the charge against Peyton Manning in Muncie.

No… it’s not THAT Peyton Manning.

Court documents say an 18-year-old man named Peyton A. Manning was arrested Thursday morning after police were made aware of threatening videos posted on Instagram. The threat apparently has something to do with an argument between the young woman, who is 12 weeks pregnant, and the baby’s father.

In the videos, Manning is seen saying “I don’t give a f*** if your baby dies or not … I’ll kill that baby too.”

The woman called the police and when asked if she believed Manning may try to make good on his threat, she said that he believed he would.

Manning was tracked down Thursday at a local hotel in Muncie where he was found with a group of friends. He was brought in for questioning and initially denied making the threats.

But, when the cops presented him with the evidence, he admitted to making the videos and said he did not intend to act on the threats. Regardless, Manning is charged with felony intimidation.

Manning was born on February 5, 2007, which is the same day the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI.