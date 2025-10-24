Two Fort Wayne Women Jailed for Conspiracy to Commit Murder

FORT WAYNE, IND (WOWO) Two women are accused of helping a jailed man plan the murder of a confidential informant who helped police arrest him.

Investigators say Jason Bridges enlisted 54-year-old Redena Hire and 20-year-old Alexis Drake in a plot to kill the informant while he was in jail. All three now face conspiracy to commit murder and related charges.

Bridges is already facing multiple drug charges, including dealing methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana. Police say Hire also faces drug charges, and her home was searched in September as part of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities say the case highlights the dangers faced by informants and the continuing efforts by law enforcement to stop retaliatory violence.