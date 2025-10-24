More Frustration than Money Raised at Harris Event

WASHINGTON (WOWO) — Some Democratic donors reportedly pulled out of a fundraiser for former Vice President Kamala Harris, with at least one sending a “profanity-laced rejection,” The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Sources told the Journal that donors were hesitant to give until the party presented clear plans to win upcoming elections. The DNC eventually found a host for the San Francisco-based event, but the fundraiser fell short of expectations.

The move comes amid ongoing concerns over how campaign funds were spent in the 2024 election and frustration with a lack of a public post-election review. Donors cited complaints over consultant salaries and unclear strategy.

The DNC currently has around $12 million in cash reserves, significantly less than the Republican National Committee’s $86 million, reflecting both the party’s time out of power and a growing split between progressive and establishment donors. Some donors are now focusing more on state-level races, including Virginia gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger.