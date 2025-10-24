October 24, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

Elkhart Approves 2026 Budget, Cuts $7M in Spending

by Brian Ford0

ELKHART, IND. (WOWO) Elkhart City Council has approved the city’s 2026 budget, reducing spending by nearly $7 million compared to this year. The budget passed Thursday night in an 8-1 vote, with leaders emphasizing a focus on essential services while preparing for significant state tax changes ahead.

The reductions are aimed at cushioning the impact of Senate Enrolled Act 1, signed into law in April, which will gradually change property taxes over the next two years and local income taxes by 2028. City officials say Elkhart could lose an estimated $40 million in funding by 2028 — roughly one-third of its operating budget.

This year alone, the city trimmed $6.7 million in spending as part of its early adjustment strategy. Leaders said the belt-tightening will help maintain financial stability as the city adapts to the new tax structure.

Related posts

Sudafed bill in Indiana House will get full vote next week

Tom Franklin

Fort Wayne’s Szydlowski wins ECHL scoring title

WOWO News

Man Arrested in Connection with Burglary

Kylie Havens

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.