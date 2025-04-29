Two Men Charged For Inappropriate Behavior In A Fort Wayne Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Parks are getting busier with warmer spring weather, and unfortunately, Fort Wayne Police have been receiving increasing complaints regarding lewd behavior and a recent targeted patrol in Swinney Park saw two men arrested.

52-year-old Scott Dean was arrested after allegedly exposing himself in the parking lot.

Later, 60-year-old Thomas Aldrich reportedly exposed himself to undercover police in the park itself.

Both men were taken to jail on charges of public indecency.

Aldrich doubled down and allegedly resisted arrest adding to his charges.

Officials say that the targeted patrols will continue.