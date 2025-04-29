A Million Dollars In Alleged Fraud Uncovered In Ohio

OHIO, (WOWO) — A state investigation that includes the Ohio Attorney General, Inspector General, and several prosecutors alleges that one million dollars in fraudulent payments may have been made through Ohio’s Tech Cred program which reimburses companies for re-training employees in Information Technology.

Cleveland-based Bridgeport Digital is at the center of the case, and allegedly received funds without providing any actual training.

Additionally, WSYX TV reports companies that hired Bridgeport are believed to have split the taxpayer money among themselves.

The Ohio Department of development has strengthened fraud prevention measures in the wake of the scandal.

The investigation is continuing.