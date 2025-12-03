December 3, 2025
Two People Killed After Dump Truck Strikes Amish Buggy In LaGrange County

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WOWO) — Two Shipshewana residents were killed Tuesday afternoon when a dump truck crashed into an Amish buggy on U.S. 20 in LaGrange County, according to the Indiana State Police.

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. near County Road 1000 West. Investigators say the buggy was traveling east on the shoulder of U.S. 20 when a 2019 Ford F-550 dump truck drifted onto the shoulder and struck it. The truck was driven by 20-year-old Gael Reyes of Sturgis, Michigan.

The buggy’s occupants, 75-year-old Marvin Shrock and 74-year-old Ruby Shrock, were pronounced dead at the scene, the LaGrange County Coroner’s Office reported. Their families have been notified.

State police said alcohol and drugs are not suspected in the crash. The Indiana State Police Critical Incident Reconstruction Team continues to investigate, and no further information has been released.

