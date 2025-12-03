Golden Spike Section Of Pufferbelly Trail Completed In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — City officials, state leaders and community partners gathered Wednesday to celebrate the completion of the Golden Spike section of the Pufferbelly Trail, a $4.2 million project that adds 1.7 miles of new trail between Ice Way and Washington Center Road.

The 12-foot-wide asphalt path expands access to nearly 700 nearby businesses and destinations, including Glenbrook Square Mall, Glenbrook Commons, and SportONE Parkview facilities. The project also introduces a trail hub with a pavilion, new traffic signal at Washington Center and Industrial roads, a bike repair station, accessible benches and picnic tables, drinking fountains, wayfinding signage, solar-powered bollards and additional landscaping.

Officials said the trail was designed to meet ADA and PROWAG accessibility standards. It includes improved driveway crossings, ADA curb ramps, Accessible Pedestrian Signals and accessible seating and recreation amenities.

The City received a nearly $2.7 million Next Level Trails grant from the State of Indiana, while Fort Wayne Trails contributed $300,000 in donor support. Additional private partners contributed right-of-way, seating, dog-waste stations and other features.

The newly opened section is part of a broader effort to extend the Pufferbelly Trail along the former New York Central Railroad corridor. A major component of that expansion will be the Vann Family Crossing, a pedestrian bridge over Coliseum Boulevard/State Road 930. Funded in part by a $5 million donation from the Vann Family Foundation, the bridge is scheduled for construction in 2026 with completion expected in spring 2027. City officials say it will provide a safe crossing over one of the region’s busiest roads, which carries more than 37,000 vehicles per day.

Once the Golden Spike and bridge sections are finished, the Pufferbelly Trail will help link more than 130 miles of trail throughout greater Fort Wayne. It will also form part of the 82-mile Poka-Bache Connector running from Pokagon State Park to Ouabache State Park.

“The Pufferbelly Trail is a crown jewel in our community,” Mayor Sharon Tucker said. “It’s a strong demonstration of collaboration that enhances quality of life for residents and visitors.”

The project contributes to the city’s broader $41.4 million infrastructure investment planned for this year.